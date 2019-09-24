UrduPoint.com
161 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:37 PM

161 new cases of Dengue reported in KP

The total number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to figure 2942 as 161 new cases have been reported in the province on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The total number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to figure 2942 as 161 new cases have been reported in the province on Tuesday.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 161 new cases, 64 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 1653.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are reported as 349 with 89 new admissions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till to date is 2593.

