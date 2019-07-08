163 adults, 746 children found HIV positive in Larkana during past two months

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive carriers has reached 909, including 163 adults and 746 children in Larkana during past two months and so, said a spokesperson of Sindh Health Department here on Monday.

During the screening that was initiated soon after reported HIV outbreak in Ratodero on April 25, 31,302 people were said to have been examined.

The exercise is simultaneously underway at Taluka Headquarters Hospital in Ratodero, Rural Health Centers of Naudero, Banguldero and Garhi Yaseen respectively along with Basic Health Units at Lashari and Pir.B.Bhutto.

Medical experts talking to APP appreciative of the efforts being made to screen all suspected cases, without any distinction, said there is urgency to realize at every level that early diagnosis followed by efficient medication can help improve the life quality of the sufferers.