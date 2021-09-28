UrduPoint.com

163 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In City

KP Health Department on Tuesday informed that 163 new cases of dengue were reported in Peshawar from 18 different localities during the last 24 hours

From other districts of the province, the report said 32 news cases of dengue ailment were recorded while a total of 50 such patients were under treatment at various hospitals of the province.

The report said the Health Department after receiving reports of spread of dengue ailments from different areas of the district, collected water samples and conducted medical tests which showed 45 people with positive signs of dengue fever only in Achini area.

In Sufaid Dheri 14 tests were received as positive while from Charsadda Road and Danish Abad 11 each, from Canal Road 10 cases, from Tehkal Bala 9 and from academy Town 7 such cases were reported.

The report further said that six cases were reported from Khazana Dheri while five from Northern Bypass, nine from board Bazaar, five from Baghban Camp, three each from Palosai and Lalazar Colony and two each from Ring Road and Phandu area.

From other district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32 cases were reported, the report said and added that 50 dengue patients were admitted at hospitals in Peshawar and other districts.

