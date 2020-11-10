UrduPoint.com
1,637 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 23 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

1,637 new coronavirus cases reported; 23 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 20,045 as 1,637 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 20,045 as 1,637 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twenty three corona patients, 21 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan while 177 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,855 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients.

31,904 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,343 in Sindh, 9,130 in Punjab, 4,037 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,065 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 528 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 431 in AJK.

Around 319,431 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 346,746 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,830, Balochistan 16,152, GB 4,378, ICT 22,110, KP 40,843, Punjab 107,329 and Sindh 150,834.

About 7,000 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,687 Sindh among two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 2,420 in Punjab 11 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 1,290 in KP two of them died in hospital on Monday, 2,44 in ICT among three of them died in hospital on Monday, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 112 in AJK three of them died in hospital on Monday.

A total of 4,741,507 corona tests have been conducted so far while 736 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 treatment facilities. Some 1,181 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

