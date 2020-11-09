UrduPoint.com
1,650 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 9 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 18,981 as 1,650 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 18,981 as 1,650 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nine corona patients, eight of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 155 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,856 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 33,340 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,343 in Sindh, 9,406 in Punjab, 4,052 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,065 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 634 in Balochistan, 379 in GB, and 461 in AJK.

Around 318,881 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 344,839 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,758, Balochistan 16,106, GB 4,366, ICT 21,861, KP 40,657, Punjab 106,922 and Sindh 150,169.

About 6,977 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,684 Sindh among four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday, 2,408 in Punjab one of them died in hospital on Sunday, 1,288 in KP, 241 in ICT among three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 109 in AJK.

A total of 4,709,603 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 736 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,107 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

