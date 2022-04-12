1,676 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 1,676 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 1,676 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

According to the commission, 29,818 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 140,220 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Monday, according to the report.

The report showed that on Monday, the Chinese mainland reported 1,251 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of the new local confirmed cases, 994 were reported in Shanghai, while 171 were reported in Jilin. Also, Hainan reported 21 cases, Guangdong reported 16, Jiangsu reported 14 and Zhejiang reported 11.

A total of 21 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Monday.

Monday also saw 23,387 new asymptomatic carriers on the mainland, including 23,295 local ones and 92 imported ones. Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 22,348 were reported in Shanghai and 598 were reported in Jilin.