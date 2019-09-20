UrduPoint.com
169 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Around 169 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thereby increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 2313

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Around 169 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thereby increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 2313.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here on Friday, out of 169 new cases, 76 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other district.

In Peshawar district, the total number of new cases are reported around 76. The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are around 362 as per the report of Health department released yesterday.

The Health Department through a notification, has directed administrations of all major hospitals of the province to make preventive and curative measures for the control of dengue on war footings and ensure establishment of wards for treatment of dengue patients.

