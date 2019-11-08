169 positive dengue patients diagnosed in district from 1st January to till date, no death recorded: Focal Person DHQ, Dr Tariq says

District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital Focal Person Dr Tariq Hassan said that total 6427 suspected dengue cases have been reported so far in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital Focal Person Dr Tariq Hassan said that total 6427 suspected dengue cases have been reported so far in the district.

Out of total reported cases, 169 patients were confirmed with positive dengue symptoms while all patients have been recovered after treatment.

During last seven days total ten patients were reported here in the district out of which 4 cases were belonging to Tehsil Sargodha, two from Shahpur, one from Silanwali and one case from kotmomin while no case was reported from Sahiiwal Tehsil.

From 1st January to till date, total 553 suspected patients were reported from Tehsil Bhera and out of total dengue virus was diagnosed in 21 patients adding that 771 patients were reported from Bhalwal and 25 were declared with positive dengue virus.

He added that out of total 755 cases 12 patients were diagnosed positive dengue virus in the Kotmomin tehsil, 16 positive cases out of total 695 patients in Sahiwal tehsil, 53 positive dengue cases out of total 2590 patients in Sargodha Tehsil, 31 dengue patients out of total 636 people in Shahpur Tehsil and 11 patients with positive signs of dengue out of total 427 in Tehsil Sillanwali.

A total 12 FIRs have been registered over negligence in implementation of Standard Operating Procedures SOPs regarding dengue instructions while one person was arrested in this regard.

A total 501 surveillance teams including 334 indoor and 167 outdoor teams were working in the district and also ensuring checking of active dengue vector.

The fumigation process at outdoor and indoor places was also continued here and strict action was being taken against people ignoring instructions to prevent dengue causes, he added.