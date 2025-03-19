17 Children Die Due To Measles In Sindh Over Two Past Months
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:09 PM
Over than 1,100 children have been affected by measles during this period in Sindh
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) At least 17 children died due to measles in Sindh over the past two months, the Sindh Health department on Wednesday.
More than 1,100 children were affected by measles during this period, out of which 17 lost their lives.
The health department stated that the Primary reason for the spread of measles is the lack of vaccination among children.
As per the Sindh Health Department, 550 children in Karachi were infected with measles in the first two months of this year. Meanwhile, 10 children died in Khairpur, 5 in District East, and one each in Sukkur and Jacobabad.
Karachi witnessed a rapid spread of measles, with dozens of children admitted to various hospitals across the city.
Dr. Irfan, the ward in-charge at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital, stated that 17 measles patients are currently under treatment, including eight children under the age of one.
The hospital officials said that the number of measles cases at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) has also increased, with more than six children being brought to the emergency department daily.
Similarly, Civil Hospital is reporting four to six new cases per day, with 12 measles patients currently under treatment. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has six patients while Qatar Hospital Orangi has received 12 measles cases so far this year.
The medical experts warned that measles is a viral disease that primarily affected children. Unvaccinated children are at higher risk, with initial symptoms including flu, cough, cold and rashes.
The experts further stated that the measles severely weakened the immune system and could become life-threatening in severe cases.
