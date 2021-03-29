UrduPoint.com
17 Cops Contract COVID-19 In Five Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

With 17 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6356 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted corona virus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :With 17 new cases reported in last seven days, around 6356 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted corona virus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He told that currently 60 officers and personnel were under treatment while 6272 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

More Stories From Health

