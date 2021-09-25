17 dengue patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesman

A total of 17 dengue patients including six women and 11 men were under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesperson of the hospital told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 17 dengue patients including six women and 11 men were under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesperson of the hospital told media men here on Saturday.

He disclosed that most of the patients are from the adjoining areas of Peshawar including Tehkal, academy Town, Safid Dheri, Danishabad, Sarband and Khyber District.

He said in the last 24 hours, 1416 tests for dengue were conducted in Khyber Teaching Hospital in which 172 positive and 1244 negative tests were received.

All dengue patients were being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol and for whom all arrangements have been made accordingly to deal with the emergency situation as well. He said the administration of the hospital was fully capable of dealing with the situation after positive cases of dengue virus in the provincial capital. He also urged the people to use proper spray and use of netting so as to avoid the dengue virus.