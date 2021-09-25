UrduPoint.com

17 Dengue Patients Under Treatment In KTH: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:16 PM

17 dengue patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesman

A total of 17 dengue patients including six women and 11 men were under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesperson of the hospital told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 17 dengue patients including six women and 11 men were under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesperson of the hospital told media men here on Saturday.

He disclosed that most of the patients are from the adjoining areas of Peshawar including Tehkal, academy Town, Safid Dheri, Danishabad, Sarband and Khyber District.

He said in the last 24 hours, 1416 tests for dengue were conducted in Khyber Teaching Hospital in which 172 positive and 1244 negative tests were received.

All dengue patients were being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol and for whom all arrangements have been made accordingly to deal with the emergency situation as well. He said the administration of the hospital was fully capable of dealing with the situation after positive cases of dengue virus in the provincial capital. He also urged the people to use proper spray and use of netting so as to avoid the dengue virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

29 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.