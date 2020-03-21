17 isolation wards established in govt hospitals

The District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon has said that keeping in view spreading of novel corona disease, 17 Isolation wards were set up in all government hospitals, ensuring availability of Doctors. Paramedical staff and medicines

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon has said that keeping in view spreading of novel corona disease, 17 Isolation wards were set up in all government hospitals, ensuring availability of Doctors. Paramedical staff and medicines.

In a statement on Saturday DHO said that in 3 Isolation wards in Mithi, 3 in Islamkot, 3 Nangarparkar, 4 in Chaachhro, 3 in Diplo, 2 in Kaloi and one in Khemay jo yaar He further said that 2 control rooms were setup on district level at Commissioner office and DHO office respectively, to monitor situation about spreading corona, precautionary measures.