17 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients were tested positive of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district, with five belonging to Rawalpindi Cantonment area, four from Gujar Khan, two each from Kotli sattian, Potohar town and Rawal town, while one each case has arrived from Kalar Syeda and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, 21 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, including seven each was admitted to the Institute of Urology and Fauji foundation hospital, six in Benazir Bhutto, and one in Bilal hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and nine on oxygen support.

Around 3,570,129 people, including 43,932 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it added.

