17 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in IOJK; Positive cases tally surge to 224 in occupied state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) , As many as 17 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control.

The total number of positive cases in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir surge to 224 so far, the report said.

"These include 05 from Jammu and 12 from Kashmir division," the report said.

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the report revealed that out of 224 positive cases, 214 are active positive, 06 have recovered and 04 have died.

"Furthermore, till date 48202 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 7729 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 422 in Hospital Quarantine, 214 in hospital isolation and 28912 under home surveillance. Besides, 10921 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period", the report said.

It further said that 2982 samples have tested as negative till April 11, 2020.

Providing district wise breakup, the report said that Srinagar has 58 positive cases wherein 56 are Active Positive, 01 have recovered and 01 have died, Bandipora 41 positive cases with 38 Active Positive, 02 have recovered and 01 died, Baramulla 33 positive cases with 32 Active Positive, 0 recovered and 01 died, Budgam 11 positive cases all of whom are Active Positive, Pulwama 03 positive cases-all Active Positive, Shopian and Kupwara with 14 and 15 positive cases respectively and all are Active Positive, and Ganderbal and Kulgam with 02 and 03 positive cases respectively all of whom are Active Positive.

Similarly, occupied Jammu has 19 positive cases of whom 17 are Active Positive and 02 have recovered, Udhampur 18 positive cases of which 17 are Active Positive, 0 recovered and 01 died, while as Rajouri and Kishtwar have 03 and 01 positive cases respectively wherein all the three in Rajouri are Active Positive and the single positive case has recovered fully in Kishtwar district. Further, there are 03 positive cases in Samba whom all are Active Positive.

The report said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

"Meanwhile, according to the advisory issued in the media bulletin, older adults (60 years and above) or people with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19", the report said.

"For those over 60 years and people with underlying health conditions, keeping your physical distance from others is advised. Don't allow visitors or go outside during the COVID-19 outbreak. Alternatively, socialize by phone every day with friends or family", the advisory strictly suggested.

"Check for common symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. Seek medical care immediately, if you have difficulty in breathing. Keep family/friends informed if you need assistance," the advisory said.

With regard to personal hygiene, the advisory stressed on frequent hand washing with soap and water and to observe, coughing and sneezing etiquettes.