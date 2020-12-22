1,704 new Coronavirus cases reported; 82 deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday reached 40,261 with 1,704 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,852 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Eighty- two corona patients, 71 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 11 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).� During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.� It added that out of the total 82 deaths during last 24 hours 41 patients died on ventilators.� No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, ICT 39 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 31 percent.� The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 41 percent, Abbottabad 37 percent, Peshawar 57 percent and Multan 39 percent.� Some 34,594 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,234 in Sindh, 14,062 in Punjab, 4,707 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,663 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 255 in Balochistan, 402 in GB, and 301 in AJK.

Around 410,937 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.� Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 460,672 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,015, Balochistan 17,950, GB 4,831, ICT 36,416, KP 55,450, Punjab 132,526 and Sindh 205,484.

About 9,474 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,352 Sindh among 14 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Monday, 3,688 in Punjab 45 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Monday, 1,553 in KP Seven of them died in hospital on Monday, 393 in ICT Two of them died in hospital on Monday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 210 in AJK where Three of them died in hospital on Monday.

A total of 6,370,704 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,917 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.