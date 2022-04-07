UrduPoint.com

1,765 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 02:19 PM

1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 1,765 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING,April7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :- A total of 1,765 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission said in its daily report that 24,320 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Wednesday.

Altogether 131,355 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Wednesday, according to the report.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Two US Soldiers Injured in Attack in Northeastern ..

Two US Soldiers Injured in Attack in Northeastern Syria - Coalition Forces

1 minute ago
 Samsung Launches ‘Share The Goodness’ Ramadan ..

Samsung Launches ‘Share The Goodness’ Ramadan Campaign For A More Meaningful ..

13 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal comes to spotlight with pregnancy rum ..

Sadaf Kanwal comes to spotlight with pregnancy rumors

17 minutes ago
 NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2 ..

NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2022

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.