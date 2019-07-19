UrduPoint.com
1769 Prisoners Screened At Health Camp

Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

1769 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :1769 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp on Friday.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Tahir Rizvi told APP that of the 1769 officials screened, Hepatitis C was found positive in 145 while 7 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rizvi informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids are being carried out at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also being provided.

The DHO said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp.

He said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding camp would continue till July 20.

