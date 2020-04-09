UrduPoint.com
18 Corona Patients Admitted To Mianwali Hospitals: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

The District Health Officer (DHO) Mianwali Dr. Muhammad Toufeeq Khan on Thursday said there were about 18 confirmed coronavirus patients so far in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Mianwali Dr. Muhammad Toufeeq Khan on Thursday said there were about 18 confirmed coronavirus patients so far in the district.

Talking to newsmen here, the DHO said seven corona positive patients were admitted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Esa Khel, four to District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali, three to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Kamar Masani, and one each to THQ Hospital Kala Bagh, THQ Hospital Piplan and RHC Mochh.

Dr Toufeeq said all the patients were stable.

