18 Corona Patients Under Treatment In KTH: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 02:36 PM

18 corona patients under treatment in KTH: Spokesman

A total of 18 corona patients are under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, a spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told media men here Saturday

A total of 18 corona patients are under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, a spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told media men here Saturday.

He said the hospital administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar have allotted 122 beds for corona patients.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and 5 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care and ventilators and two patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said that the hospital allocated 31 beds for Low Amount of Oxygen wherein currently 11 patients are being treated. He said no Corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours and only 104 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.

