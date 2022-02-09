18 died of corona, 1,415 new cases in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,415 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 18 people lost their lives on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 491,564 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,282 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 300 cases in Lahore,10 in Bahawalpur, seven in Bhakkar, one in Chiniot,14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,12 in Faisalabad, two in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, one in Jhang, nine in Jhelum, eight in Khoshab, two in Lodharan, one in Mianwali, seven in Multan, two in Muzaffargarh, seven in Nankana Sahib, one in Okara,11 in Pakpatan, 19 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Sahiwal, two in Sargodha, two in Toba Tek Singh, six in Vehari and five new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,740,962 tests so far while 463,124 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.