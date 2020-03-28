UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Pilgrims Discharged From Quarantine After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

18 pilgrims discharged from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus

As many as 18 pilgrims returning from Iran have been sent back to Bahawalpur Division after being kept in quarantine centres in Dera Ghazi Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 18 pilgrims returning from Iran have been sent back to Bahawalpur Division after being kept in quarantine centres in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, all the 18 pilgrims were tested negative for coronavirus.

These 18 people have been directed to stay in quarantine at their homes for 14 days. Out of these, 7 are from Bahawalpur district, 11 from Rahim Yar Khan district and one from Bahawalnagar district. Moreover, four suspected patients from Bahawalpur were also tested negative for coronavirus. Three of these patients were admitted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and one in Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. All of these 4 patients have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Iran Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eight criminals held during search operation

4 minutes ago

Possible COVID-19 Outbreak in Libya to Be 'Catastr ..

4 minutes ago

OCHA Says Received 164 Reports on Humanitarian Bar ..

4 minutes ago

OCHA Says 'Very Limited Funds' Available in Libya ..

4 minutes ago

Two POs among three arrested, narcotics seized in ..

9 minutes ago

OCHA Urges for Immediate Release of Arbitrarily De ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.