18 pilgrims discharged from quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 18 pilgrims returning from Iran have been sent back to Bahawalpur Division after being kept in quarantine centres in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, all the 18 pilgrims were tested negative for coronavirus.

These 18 people have been directed to stay in quarantine at their homes for 14 days. Out of these, 7 are from Bahawalpur district, 11 from Rahim Yar Khan district and one from Bahawalnagar district. Moreover, four suspected patients from Bahawalpur were also tested negative for coronavirus. Three of these patients were admitted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and one in Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. All of these 4 patients have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for coronavirus.