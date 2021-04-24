UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

181,045 COVID-19 suspects visit centres; 1114 died in RWP

As many as 181,045 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 22,995 cases were tested positive, including 21,194 from Rawalpindi and 1801 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 181,045 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities, out of which 22,995 cases were tested positive, including 21,194 from Rawalpindi and 1801 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1723 people were awaited while 159,041 were declared negative.

The data showed that 1114 people have died so far with 849 to Rawalpindi and 265 from other districts.

"Presently 205 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 31 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,25 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,121 in Institute of Urology,24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Hearts international and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust.

He updated that 124 patients reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 24 belonged to Rawal Town,28 Potohar town,22 Rawalpindi cant,15 Gujar Khan,8 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,2 Kahuta,2 AJK,4 Chakwal,7 Islamabad and one each from Kotli Sattian, Attock, Haripur, Jhang, Karachi, KPK, Mandi Bahuddin, Sawabi, and Toba Tegh Singh.

Meanwhile District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad told APP, that vaccination for the age group 50 years and above is underway at 24 centres of the district.

He informed that the vaccination centres were operating in two shifts during the month of fasting. The first shift run from 10 am to 4 pm and the second one from 9 pm to 1 am, he added.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

/395

