182 Corona Patients Admitted In LRH: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:47 PM

The number of Corona patients has risen sharply as a total of 182 Covid patients have admitted in Lady Ready Hospital (LRH) here

While giving details about corona patients in the hospital, Spokesman Muhammad Asim said about 27 new corona patients have admitted in the last 24 hours.

While giving details about corona patients in the hospital, Spokesman Muhammad Asim said about 27 new corona patients have admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said 19 patients were on a ventilator in ICU, while 11 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

When contacted, an official of the administration of the Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said, the hospital has 116 beds for Corona patients on which currently Corona patients were admitted on 105 beds.

The hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and 22 patients were in intensive care. He said that there was currently 58 patients being treated at HDU and 25 others were being treated for Low Oxygen levels.

He said on Saturday another 8 patients have been admitted besides confirming the deaths of 4 patients from corona.

