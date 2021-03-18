1824 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1824 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 43 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 5,894.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 191,186.

P&SHD confirmed that 1080 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,16 in Kasur,15 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Nankana Sahib,136 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock, 1 in Jehlum, 48 in Gujranwala, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Narowal,13 in Hafizabad, 88 in Sialkot, 51 in Gujrat,131 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang,23 in Sargodha, 3 in Khushab, 6 in Bhakkar, 35 in Multan,7 in Vehari,7 in Khanewal, 2 in Lodharan, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 14 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 39 in Rahimyar Khan,41 in Okara,10 in Pakpattan and 9 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,583,057 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 174,269 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.