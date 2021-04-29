186,382 COVID-19 suspects visit centers;1147 died in RWP

Around 86,382 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 23,725 cases were tested positive, including 21,881 from Rawalpindi and 1844 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 86,382 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 23,725 cases were tested positive, including 21,881 from Rawalpindi and 1844 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1358 people were awaited while 164,085 were declared negative.

The data showed that 1147 people have died so far with 880 to Rawalpindi and 267 from other districts.

"Presently 190 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 36 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,100 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in Hearts international and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust.

The report further disclosed that 156 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 45 belonged to Rawal Town,30 Potohar town,45 Rawalpindi cant,13 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,2 Kotli Sattian,6 Murree,2 Sargodha and one each from AJK, Chakwal, Islamabad, Attock, Jehlum, Toba Tegh Singh and Kahuta.

Meanwhile, District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Zahid has advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

He informed that 6 people have died during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.