UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

186,382 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Centers;1147 Died In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

186,382 COVID-19 suspects visit centers;1147 died in RWP

Around 86,382 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 23,725 cases were tested positive, including 21,881 from Rawalpindi and 1844 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 86,382 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 23,725 cases were tested positive, including 21,881 from Rawalpindi and 1844 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1358 people were awaited while 164,085 were declared negative.

The data showed that 1147 people have died so far with 880 to Rawalpindi and 267 from other districts.

"Presently 190 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 36 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,100 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in Hearts international and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust.

The report further disclosed that 156 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 45 belonged to Rawal Town,30 Potohar town,45 Rawalpindi cant,13 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,2 Kotli Sattian,6 Murree,2 Sargodha and one each from AJK, Chakwal, Islamabad, Attock, Jehlum, Toba Tegh Singh and Kahuta.

Meanwhile, District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Zahid has advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

He informed that 6 people have died during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Sargodha Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Kotli Kahuta Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

58 seconds ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

12 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

16 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

26 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

26 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.