1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 1,867 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday

BEIJING, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:A total of 1,867 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The commission said in its daily report that 31,955 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Thursday.

Altogether 133,222 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Thursday, according to the report. Enditem