1868 new cases of coronavirus, 23 deaths reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1868 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 23 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 5,917.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 193,053.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1159 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,13 in Kasur,10 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib,6 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 8 in Jehlum, 61 in Gujranwala,18 in Mandi Bahauddin,11 in Narowal, 28 in Hafizabad, 21 in Sialkot, 23 in Gujrat,157 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh,24 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang, 46 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 5 in Khushab,40 in Multan, 8 in Vehari, 3 in Khanewal,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 104 in Rajanpur, 14 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bahawalnagar,3 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Okara and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,598,893 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 174,566 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.