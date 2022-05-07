UrduPoint.com

1,878 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 11:55 AM

1,878 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 1,878 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:A total of 1,878 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 204,155 as of Friday.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

26 seconds ago
 Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidenti ..

Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidential office

27 seconds ago
 Three hurt in road mishap

Three hurt in road mishap

29 seconds ago
 Shanghai reports 253 confirmed, 3,961 asymptomatic ..

Shanghai reports 253 confirmed, 3,961 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance for Flood-Hi ..

Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance for Flood-Hit Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.