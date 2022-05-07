1,878 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 1,878 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:A total of 1,878 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 204,155 as of Friday.