19 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:47 PM

19 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in educational institutions

Corona virus has been confirmed in six more teachers in the province, the number of corona cases in educational institutions have risen to 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Corona virus has been confirmed in six more teachers in the province, the number of corona cases in educational institutions have risen to 19.

According to report issued by Health Department, on Saturday stated that coronavirus have been reported in eight more schools in KP, which four government and four were private schools.

Three schools are in Peshawar, two Dir Upper, Tank, Charsadda, Haripur and Malakand each respectively.

About 854 people have tested negative, 368 test results are yet to come, the proportion of corona cases in schools are 2 percent, as 4,470 samples have been taken since September 15 after reopening of schools.

More Stories From Health

