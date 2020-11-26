19 deaths, 720 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of coronavirus claimed 19 more lives on Thursday while 720 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 116,506, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,923 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 273 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 9 in Nankana Sahib,143 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal,16 in Jehlum, 4 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat,21 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,54 in Multan,8 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Chineot, 48 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,8 in Khoshab,6 in Jhang, 15 in Bahawalpur,18 in Bhakkar,5 in Layyah,5 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Rajanpur, 6 in Muzaffargarh,8 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara, 4 in Pakpatan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,912,002 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,145 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People must contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged.