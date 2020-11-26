UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Deaths, 720 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:35 PM

19 deaths, 720 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

The second wave of coronavirus claimed 19 more lives on Thursday while 720 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of coronavirus claimed 19 more lives on Thursday while 720 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 116,506, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,923 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 273 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 9 in Nankana Sahib,143 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal,16 in Jehlum, 4 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat,21 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,54 in Multan,8 in Vehari,16 in Khanewal,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Chineot, 48 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali,8 in Khoshab,6 in Jhang, 15 in Bahawalpur,18 in Bhakkar,5 in Layyah,5 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Rajanpur, 6 in Muzaffargarh,8 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara, 4 in Pakpatan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,912,002 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,145 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People must contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 million, d ..

11 minutes ago

Two killed in road accident in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

'Stay in or go home,' New Zealand warns Pakistani ..

19 minutes ago

Maradona's death plunges Argentina, football into ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Parliament Starts Discussing Martial Law ..

6 minutes ago

Biometric verification to be mandatory for registr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.