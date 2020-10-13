19 new coronavirus cases reported in KP: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday said that 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed thus taking the total number of cases to 38367 in the province.

According to the health department's report on coronavirus cases, currently there are 467 active coronavirus cases in the province while more than 36,636 patients have recovered so far.

It was that no death was reported from any part of the province during the last 24 hours and the tally remained 1264. Meanwhile 45 patients recovered from the infectious disease.

The 19 new cases were reported 3 each from Peshawar and Swat, one each from Malakand and Chitral Lower, two from Mansehra, four from Abbottabad and two from Kohistan Lower and three from Hangu.