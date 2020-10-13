UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In KP: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

19 new coronavirus cases reported in KP: Report

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday said that 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed thus taking the total number of cases to 38367 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday said that 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed thus taking the total number of cases to 38367 in the province.

According to the health department's report on coronavirus cases, currently there are 467 active coronavirus cases in the province while more than 36,636 patients have recovered so far.

It was that no death was reported from any part of the province during the last 24 hours and the tally remained 1264. Meanwhile 45 patients recovered from the infectious disease.

The 19 new cases were reported 3 each from Peshawar and Swat, one each from Malakand and Chitral Lower, two from Mansehra, four from Abbottabad and two from Kohistan Lower and three from Hangu.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Chitral Kohistan Malakand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

8 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

22 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

23 minutes ago

29 vehicles challaned over excessive smoke emittin ..

27 seconds ago

Myanmar's individual border trade exceeds 33mln US ..

29 seconds ago

Paris hospitals near Covid saturation: top health ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.