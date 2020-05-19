19 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) , With the appearance of 19 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases registered positive increased to 133 in the state on Tuesday.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 152 suspects were tested across the state.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Tuesday, the state health services authorities confirmed the registration of 19 new cases in AJK which include 18 from Muzaffarabad and one from Rawalakot districts.

According to the health authorities, a total of 4242 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 4090 had been received with 133 positive cases.

Out of the total of 133 corona virus positive cases, 77 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities, they added.

A total of 55 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said in the statement.

It may be mentioned that only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic, has been reported in AJK so far.

At the same time, the health authorities said that a total of 3973 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 58 Quarantine centers in all ten district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir. And at the same time, professional training in infection, prevention and control was being imparted to the doctors, paramedics at all isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all entry / exist points in AJK.