1st Digital Pakistan Conference postponed in view of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

The First Digital Pakistan Conference has been postponed, in view of current situation of the Coronavirus, scheduled to be held on April 15 in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The First Digital Pakistan Conference has been postponed, in view of current situation of the Coronavirus, scheduled to be held on April 15 in the metropolis.

According to a communique here on Friday, the postponment of the conference was announced by the organizer of the event Maroof Aub, CEO, AMFCO Technologies.

The Conference was aimed at to make Pakistan an Information Technology (I.T.)hub andto build capacity of the I.T. Industry in the country to produce thousands of jobs for the youth.

The new date for organizing the conference would be announced later on, the communique added.