1st Person Dies Of COVID-19 In Indonesia, Gov't Says

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

1st person dies of COVID-19 in Indonesia, gov't says

The Indonesian government announced on Wednesday the country's first death from COVID-19

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indonesian government announced on Wednesday the country's first death from COVID-19.

The government's spokesperson for all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto said that the deceased who was a woman in her 50s from a foreign country had diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and lung disease.

"Last night at around 2 a.m. (local time), the patient No. 25 passed away," he said in the State Palace in Jakarta.

Including the deceased, Indonesia has recorded 27 cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, two of the total have recently tested negative for the virus.

"They will be required to self-quarantine themselves at their homes," Yurianto said.

