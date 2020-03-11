The Indonesian government announced on Wednesday the country's first death from COVID-19

The government's spokesperson for all coronavirus-related matters Achmad Yurianto said that the deceased who was a woman in her 50s from a foreign country had diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and lung disease.

"Last night at around 2 a.m. (local time), the patient No. 25 passed away," he said in the State Palace in Jakarta.

Including the deceased, Indonesia has recorded 27 cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, two of the total have recently tested negative for the virus.

"They will be required to self-quarantine themselves at their homes," Yurianto said.