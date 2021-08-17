2 cases of Delta plus COVID-19 variant found in Laos

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Ministry of Health of Laos announced on Tuesday that the ministry had detected two cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Laos.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that the two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 were detected among returning workers from neighboring countries.

The Delta plus variant is a mutant version of the Delta strain.

Sisavath suggested that people should not panic over the Delta plus variant and should continue their efforts in implementing the preventive measures and adapt to the new normal to contain the spread of the virus.

He added that 207 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded over the past 24 hours, including 184 imported cases and 23 local transmissions.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 10,648 with nine deaths.