2 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

With the appearance of two new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 114 on Monday, AJK Health department has said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : With the appearance of two new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 114 on Monday, AJK Health department has said.

The cases were reported one each from Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot districts.

However, blood samples of 143 suspects have also been collected and sent to testing labs.

A total of 4090 suspected cases were sent for test so far, of whom the result of 4028 had been received with 114 positive cases.

Out of the total of 114 corona virus positive cases, 77 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities till Monday.

While 36 patients were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/isolation centers.

The AJK government has established 58 Quarantine centers in 10 district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

