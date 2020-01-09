2 more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two more polio cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) taking the tally to 91 in the province.As per media reports, KP's Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio said that two-year-old boy from Dera Ismail Khan and nine-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat's tehsil Sari Naurang have been affected by poliomyelitis

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Two more polio cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) taking the tally to 91 in the province.As per media reports, KP's Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio said that two-year-old boy from Dera Ismail Khan and nine-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat's tehsil Sari Naurang have been affected by poliomyelitis.

It may be mentioned that the total number of polio cases has soared to 134 across the country amid the reports that 22 people were affected by the disease from Sindh in 2019.