2 More Polio Virus Cases Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

2 more polio virus cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Two more new cases of polio virus have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Two more new cases of polio virus have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).Following the confirmation of these two cases the number of polio cases has reached 81 in KP and 115 all over the country.According to polio centre polio virus has been confirmed in a 15 months old child in Tank, KP and 17 months old baby girl in Bannu .

No of polio virus cases has climbed to 81 in KP.

