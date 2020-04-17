2 new Covid-19 suspects tested positive in AJK: Tally Surges to 48

After the pause of two consecutive days of emergence of minus case of COVID-19, two new cases of suspects tested positive in in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours raising the total number of the pandemic-infected persons to 48 in the state on Friday, the health authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : After the pause of two consecutive days of emergence of minus case of COVID-19, two new cases of suspects tested positive in in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours raising the total number of the pandemic-infected persons to 48 in the state on Friday, the health authorities said.

Both of the above new arrivals tested positive belonged to Dadayal sub division of Mirpur district who had been shifted to the THQ hospital Dadayal for treatment, they added.

A total of nine of the coronavirus hit persons in AJK have so far been discharged after complete recovery.

Those discharged included 3 from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital, 5 from Bhimbher DHQ hospital and one patient discharged from CMH Rawlakot following completely recovery, a total of 39 suspects tested positive were presently under treatment at various AJK hospitals and moving to the recovery, the state health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities continued that a total of 1175 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 1128 had received. Out all these, a total of 48 of the suspects were tested positive till Friday.

Nine coronavirus patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 08 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 7 in Palandri DHQ hospital, one in the State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and 03 in Tehsil Headquarter hospital Dadayal, the updated breakup of the so far situation of the deadly virus said.

A total of 1080 of the COVID-19 suspects across AJK were tested negative so far and all of them were discharged after formal test under SOP set by the medical advisory by the authorities in AJK, results of the tests of only 47 new suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The government. has established 60 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad and CMH Rawalakot are engaged in required PCR Testing The state health department staffers' teams have been deputed at all entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are immediately shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities statement said .