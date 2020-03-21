20-beds quarantine set up in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a 20-bed coronavirus quarantine and two General ICUs at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a 20-bed coronavirus quarantine and two General ICUs at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

The Spokesperson of the hospital Saturday said that 16 ventilators were also available with every bed in ICU.

Only emergency patients will be treated in Emergency. He appealed the attendances of the patients to cooperate with the hospital staff.