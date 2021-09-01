UrduPoint.com

20 Cities Achieve Target For Vaccination Of 40% Population

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:17 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umar on Wednesday said some 20 out of 24 cities met the target of vaccinating 40 percent population of 18 years and above.

"We had set a minimum target of 40% of 18 plus population being partially vaccinated by end August for 24 large cities. Out of these 20 met the target," he said in a series of tweet.

The cities that missed the target included Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Quetta.

The minister who is also head of the COVID monitoring body said, the vaccination targets for 24 large cities by end September had also been set as 60 percent (partial vaccination) and 40 percent (full vaccination) of eligible population.

"These are tough targets, specially for full vaccination but achievable with a focused effort and high quality execution InshaAllah," he added.

With respect to the daily vaccination, the minister informed that single day vaccination crossed one and a half million for the first time as yesterday 1.59 million vaccinations were carried out.

"Both first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were highest ever with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 thousand respectively," he added.

He said 35 percent of national eligible population had received at least one dose.

"Islamabad is at 69%, Azad Kashmir 51%, Gilgit Baltistan 39%, Punjab 37%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwah 35%, Sind 32% and Balochistan 12%," Asad Umar said.\932

