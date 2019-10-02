UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Doctors From Lahore General Hospital Sent To Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:41 PM

20 doctors from Lahore General Hospital sent to Rawalpindi

The 2nd group of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The 2nd group of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr.Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar on this occasion said that as per the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab these doctors had again be sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation and these 20 doctors would report to the Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University so that they could serve there accordingly.

He said the service of dengue patients was the top most priority and the LGH was on the forefront in that regard as doctors and nurses were continuously busy in Rawalpindi day and night.

He assured that till the normal situation prevailed medical staff of Lahore General Hospital would be there in Rawalpindi.

The PGMI Principal further said that every year special arrangements were ensured in Lahore General Hospital, where special beds and counters were allocated.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Post From Top

Recent Stories

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

40 seconds ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

10 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

21 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

28 minutes ago

&#039;Qelada&#039; project for People of Determina ..

42 minutes ago

Transport stands of 36 districts of Punjab to be u ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.