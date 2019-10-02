20 doctors from Lahore General Hospital sent to Rawalpindi

The 2nd group of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The 2nd group of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr.Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar on this occasion said that as per the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab these doctors had again be sent to Rawalpindi to cope with the dengue situation and these 20 doctors would report to the Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University so that they could serve there accordingly.

He said the service of dengue patients was the top most priority and the LGH was on the forefront in that regard as doctors and nurses were continuously busy in Rawalpindi day and night.

He assured that till the normal situation prevailed medical staff of Lahore General Hospital would be there in Rawalpindi.

The PGMI Principal further said that every year special arrangements were ensured in Lahore General Hospital, where special beds and counters were allocated.