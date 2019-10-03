20 doctors from Lahore General Hospital sent to Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The second group of doctors from the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been sent to Rawalpindi to cope with dengue situation.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar, on this occasion, said that the group would report to the vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University.

He said the service of dengue patients was the top most priority and the LGH was on the forefront in this regard as doctors and nurses were continuously busy in Rawalpindi day and night.

He assured that till the normal situation medical staff of the LGH would be in Rawalpindi.