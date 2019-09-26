20-member doctors team of Lahore General Hospital sent to Rawalpindi

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20-member doctors team from the LGH has been sent to Rawalpindi

Associate Prof of Medicine Dr Farah Sadiq would lead the team while after five days more doctors would replace them and go to Rawalpindi to meet present situation of dengue.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that the exercise was being made to meet challenge of dengue in Rawalpindi.

Alfareed Zafar said that all available resources were being utilized to overcome the situation and in Lahore General Hospital special arrangements had already been made.

He mentioned that separate beds and counters were working in Lahore General Hospital for dengue patients.