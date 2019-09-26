UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20-member Doctors Team Of Lahore General Hospital Sent To Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

20-member doctors team of Lahore General Hospital sent to Rawalpindi

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20-member doctors team from the LGH has been sent to Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20-member doctors team from the LGH has been sent to Rawalpindi.

Associate Prof of Medicine Dr Farah Sadiq would lead the team while after five days more doctors would replace them and go to Rawalpindi to meet present situation of dengue.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that the exercise was being made to meet challenge of dengue in Rawalpindi.

Alfareed Zafar said that all available resources were being utilized to overcome the situation and in Lahore General Hospital special arrangements had already been made.

He mentioned that separate beds and counters were working in Lahore General Hospital for dengue patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Farah Rawalpindi Lead Post All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

31 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

38 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

46 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

49 minutes ago

Budapest Expects Kiev to Take Actions to Return Ri ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discuss Situation in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.