20 More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In 24 Hours

As many as 20 new dengue positive cases had arrived at City hospitals during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of positive cases to 3185 at three public sector hospitals of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 20 new dengue positive cases had arrived at City hospitals during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of positive cases to 3185 at three public sector hospitals of the city.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Saturday said that Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered ten new patients while five patients have arrived at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

He said that 3132 patients had been discharged out of the total 3185 reported so far HFH while five were critical at HFH.

"Presently,45 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 34 are positive, eight positive out of ten in BBH and 11 confirmed cases out of the total 20 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH, 69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 75 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with weather conditions during the last week. However, around 20 to 25 cases were being reported yet, while earlier, the number of daily patients was 70 to 80 daily.

He advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite.

The health officer urged the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll-no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

