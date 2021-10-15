UrduPoint.com

20 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, 1,925 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 414 while 25,153 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds had been allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 73 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 31 at DHQ Hospital and 18 at General Hospital. He further said that 266 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

