20 new COVID-19 cases emerged in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Informational Technology and spokesperson Dr Mustafa Bashir Monday said with the appearance of 20 new cases of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the AJK, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 132 in the State.

On the same day, the blood samples of new 143 suspects were tested across the State, he added.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in the AJK, the central spokesperson of the AJK government Dr Mustafa Bashir confirmed the registration of 20 new cases including 19 from Muzaffarabad and one from Mirpur.

He said a total of 4,090 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 4,028 had been received with 132 positive cases.

Out of total 132 coronavirus positive cases, 77 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Monday, he added.

A total of 56 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/ isolation centers at present across the AJK, the spokesperson said.

It may be added that only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age had been reported in AJK so far because of the pandemic.

At the same time, AJK health authorities said in a statement late Monday that a total of 3,846 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government had established 58 quarantine centers in all ten district headquarters of the AJK and professional training in infection, prevention and control had been imparted to the doctors, paramedics at all isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO).

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State health department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all entry/exist points in the AJK.