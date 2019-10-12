UrduPoint.com
200 Doctors, Paramedics To Perform Duties In Teaching Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

200 doctors, paramedics to perform duties in teaching hospitals

Around 200 doctors and paramedical staff of the primary and secondary (P&S) healthcare department will provide their services to specialized healthcare department and perform their duties in different teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Around 200 doctors and paramedical staff of the Primary and secondary (P&S) healthcare department will provide their services to specialized healthcare department and perform their duties in different teaching hospitals.

A spokesperson for the P&S health said the decision had been taken to solve problems at teaching hospitals due to shortage of doctors and paramedical staff.

In this context, an emergency facilitation centre (EFC) has been set up at the P&S healthcare department.

It said medical superintendent of teaching hospitals could contact theEFC to get staff and doctors.

