200 patients of corona in Sargodha: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that at present there are 200 positive patients infected with Corona virus in the district including 118 Tablighis, 43 pilgrims, seven foreigners and 19 Pakistanis from abroad.

There are 1082 suspected patients in the district out of which 458 have been placed in quarantine centers and 159 in isolation centers, adding that six patients have recovered and gone home. 255 samples have been sent for report while 106 people are quarantined at home.

He said a 140-bed isolation center has been set up at Government TB Hospital and Cardiology Ward DHQ. A 38-room quarantine center has been set up in three hostels of the Agricultural College, while quarantine centers of three private hospitals, 145 beds in Rai Medical College, 80 beds in Niazi Medical College and 80 beds in Sargodha Medical College can be used as and when required.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the conference hall of his office. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Zafar and Brigadier Nazir of Pakistan Army besides ADCR Meesam Abbas, ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya and CO Health Authority Rai Samiullah.

Deputy Commissioner said around one lakh surgical masks, 25,000 soaps and sanitizers have been distributed across the district along with other traders and philanthropists including the Chamber of Commerce. All the rules and regulations laid down by the government to protect the people from Corona are being strictly enforced.

He said 24 FIRs have been registered so far for violating the Corona Ordinance. He further said that education was being provided through cables under the 'Taleem Ghar program' to ensure provision of education to the students in 1923 schools and 34 government colleges across the district.

In addition to doctors, paramedics and nurses from all government hospitals in the district, Jail police and law enforcement agencies were given 618,856 gloves, 1,19,122 surgical masks and 1,654 N95 masks to those who played the role of soldiers in the Corona War; while the supply of protective clothing has been ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said special attention has been paid to the supply chain to ensure availability of food items to the people at fixed prices during Ramazan.

The number of price Magistrates has been increased from 28 to 44 to bring to justice the perpetrators of high prices, hoarding and artificial inflation. Relief is also being provided to the people from 240 utility stores in the district while it has been recommended to government to set up 22 new utility stores.

Army officers participating in the meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance of the district administration and assured their full cooperation in the current situation.