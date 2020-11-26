200 tested positive for COVID-19 in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 200 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in district during the last two weeks.

This was stated by Chief Executive officer Health Dr. Rai Samiullah while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that 30,400 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories since first coronavirus wave in the Sargodha district, out of these reports 1601 were positive while 27976 were negative and 1335 patients had been recovered from this epidemic so far.

He said that total 96 coronavirus patients were in quarantine at their homes while 34 were quarantined in isolation ward set up at DHQ Teaching hospital Sargodha.

Dr. Rai Samiullah further said that a total of 50 people were died with coronavirus in Sargodha district so far.

He said that health department had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients.

People should follow the coronavirus SOPs so that they could save from thisfatal pandemic, he added.